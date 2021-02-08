Former CTU president Karen Lewis dies after battle with brain cancer

article

Karen Lewis, longtime head of the Chicago Teachers Union, died Sunday after a years-long battle with brain cancer. She was 67.

Lewis considered running against then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel in 2014 but decided against it after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.

"The nation has lost a true champion," spokeswoman Stephanie Gadlin wrote in a statement. "Karen Lewis was one of the most powerful and prolific voices in public education, advocating for students, their families and the communities in which they live. For her tenure as president of the Chicago Teachers Union, she was the architect of today's fight for education justice."

She served as president of the CTU until her retirement in 2018.

This story is developing...