Expand / Collapse search

Former Dixon comptroller who stole almost $54 million wants out of prison because of coronavirus

Published 
Illinois
Associated Press
article

Rita Crundwell, former comptroller for the City of Dixon, Ill., turns away as her attorney briefly speaks with the media after Crundwell plead guilty in federal court in Rockford, Ill., on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2012. Crundwell stole $53 million in fund

Expand

DIXON, Ill. - The former Dixon comptroller convicted of stealing nearly $54 million from the northern Illinois city is seeking release from federal prison over fears of contracting COVID-19.

Rita Crundwell used money stolen from the city to fund her nationally renowned horse-breeding operation and luxurious tastes.

She was sentenced in 2013 to nearly 20 years in prison after being convicted of wire fraud. The 67-year-old woman's release date is Oct. 29, 2029.

She says she has multiple health problems and has been a model minimum-security prisoner.

The judge says she can seek compassionate release if she's exhausted all administrative avenues.
 