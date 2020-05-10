Former Dixon comptroller who stole almost $54 million wants out of prison because of coronavirus

article

The former Dixon comptroller convicted of stealing nearly $54 million from the northern Illinois city is seeking release from federal prison over fears of contracting COVID-19.

Rita Crundwell used money stolen from the city to fund her nationally renowned horse-breeding operation and luxurious tastes.

She was sentenced in 2013 to nearly 20 years in prison after being convicted of wire fraud. The 67-year-old woman's release date is Oct. 29, 2029.

She says she has multiple health problems and has been a model minimum-security prisoner.

The judge says she can seek compassionate release if she's exhausted all administrative avenues.

