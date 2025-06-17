Former Downers Grove teacher indicted on dozens of new sexual abuse charges: prosecutors

The Brief Christina Formella, a former Downers Grove South teacher, was indicted on 52 additional counts of sexual abuse and assault involving a student, prosecutors said. The alleged abuse began in January 2023 and continued through August/September 2024, including grooming and about 50 incidents at school and her home. Formella was released pretrial with conditions barring contact with the victim and minors; she is due back in court on Aug. 4.



A former Downers Grove South High School teacher previously charged with having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student now faces 52 additional counts of sexual abuse and assault, prosecutors said.

What we know:

Christina Formella, 30, appeared at a status hearing Tuesday morning, where the state filed a second petition to deny her pretrial release. The request was denied, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

On May 20, a DuPage County grand jury returned a true bill against Formella, charging her with:

20 counts of criminal sexual assault (Class 1 felony)

20 counts of agg. criminal sexual abuse (Class 1 felony)

Six counts of indecent solicitation of a child (Class 3 felony)

Six counts of grooming (Class 4 felony)

Formella first appeared in court on March 17 on one count each of aggravated criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault, and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, prosecutors said.

After that hearing, the court denied the state’s motion to detain her pretrial. She was released with conditions barring her from entering the high school or contacting the victim or anyone under 18, prosecutors said.

The backstory:

On March 15, the victim, then 15 years old, and his parents reported the inappropriate sexual contact to the Downers Grove Police Department. Formella was the student’s soccer coach and tutor at the time.

Further investigation by Downers Grove police and the DuPage County Children’s Advocacy Center led to the original charges.

On April 17, the victim and his parents returned to the advocacy center and disclosed additional sexual abuse, prosecutors said. The abuse allegedly began in January 2023 and continued through August or September 2024.

During that time, Formella allegedly sent the victim multiple "grooming" text messages and engaged in sexual acts with him about 50 times — both at the school and at her home, with at least 45 incidents occurring at the school, the state's attorney said.

What they're saying:

"The new allegations against Ms. Formella, including the allegations of grooming and that the abuse lasted nearly two years, are beyond disturbing," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "I thank the victim in this case for having the courage to come forward during what I image is an extremely difficult time for him. I also thank the DuPage County Children’s Center, particularly Investigator George Fencl, as well as Assistant State’s Attorneys Jaclyn McAndrew and Michael Fisher for their work not only in this case but for their continued efforts protecting our children."

What's next:

Formella is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 4.