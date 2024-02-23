Former Elk Grove Village man arrested in Mexico for 2005 cold case murder

A former Elk Grove Village man has been arrested in Mexico for a 2005 murder in the northwest suburb.

Juvenal Salto, 63, was taken into custody on two counts of first degree murder after investigators acting on new leads located him in Mexico.

Salto was extradited back to the United States where he was taken into custody by Elk Grove Village police when he arrived.

In a statement on Friday, Elk Grove police said the murder occurred on Jan. 28, 2005 in the 2000 block of Busse Road. Evidence collected at the scene suggested Salto was involved in the incident and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Investigators believed Salto had fled across the border and continued to work the case over the past 19 years before federal agencies including the FBI and U.S. Department of Justice later located him.

Salto appeared in bond court in Rolling Meadows Friday afternoon.