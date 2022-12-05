Former First Lady Michelle Obama in Chicago for book tour

There are only six cities on Michelle Obama's nationwide book tour, and it's no surprise she's giving two nights to her hometown of Chicago.

It was an intimate evening at the Chicago Theater with the former first lady, but also an entertaining one, with the guest monitor being former Late Night Host David Letterman.

Fans showed up with Obama's third best-selling book The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, hoping to be inspired and empowered.

"A lot of it is storytelling," Obama told Letterman about her most recent book. "So I get to lose myself in the storytelling."

Her fans gathered outside the Chicago Theater hours early, in anticipation.

"We can make it out of here and go and do big things," said Frances Shivers of Chicago. "I don't know if I'm going to make it to the White House, but I'm going to try!"

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"I just think it's inspiring for all women to be in the presence of such great elegance," said Devi Austin of Chicago.

Her readers and biggest fans were eager to hear reflections and life lessons from a local woman they greatly admire.

"I think she was an inspiring first lady and I wanted my sons to see that kind of leadership, especially for them to hear from a strong, powerful woman," said Chava Weu, who was there with her two sons.

"I believe that change is needed in our world today and I believe that Michelle Obama has what we need right now--to empower, to cultivate and to deposit what the world needs right now," said Bennie Walker, who traveled all the way from Nashville, Tennessee to attend the event with his wife.

"She will always be our first lady. Some real black girl magic!" said Brandi Moore of Washington Park.

Michelle Obama will be at the Chicago Theater once again Tuesday night before wrapping her book tour up in California, with Oprah Winfrey as her guest moderator.