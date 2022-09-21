Expand / Collapse search

Former First Lady Michelle Obama to promote new book in Chicago

By FOX 32 News
CHICAGO - Former First Lady Michelle Obama has a new book, and she's coming to Chicago to promote it.

"The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times" has themes of change, challenge and power.

It will be released in November to kick off a six-city book tour.

It hits the Chicago Theater on Dec. 5.

Fans can get first dibs on tickets by registering for a Ticketmaster presale before Monday.

The rest will be sold on Sept. 28.