Former Fraternal Order of Police president indicted for using excessive force in Northwest Indiana

A former Gary Police Officer – who is also the past president of the local Fraternal Order of Police union – is now facing a criminal charge.

Terry Peck, 46, is accused of assaulting a man under arrest on March 19, 2019. Prosecutors said he slammed the man's head into the side of a patrol vehicle.

The indictment for using excessive force was handed down by a federal grand jury in Hammond.

If convicted, Peck faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

