Former Hobart Township workers sue over harassment claims

The Brief Two former Hobart Township employees say they plan to file federal lawsuits alleging sexual harassment and retaliation. The expected lawsuits name Township Trustee Fred Williams and Hobart Township, according to their attorney. Township leadership has not responded to requests for comment.



Two former Hobart Township employees say they will file federal lawsuits alleging sexual harassment, retaliation and discrimination inside the trustee’s office, claims their attorney says involve possible civil rights violations tied to a public agency.

Dianna Brooks and Kendra Krebs are expected to file the lawsuits Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana, according to their Crown Point-based attorney, Robin Remley, who spoke at a news conference announcing the planned filings.

Allegations detailed :

Remley said the planned complaints describe what her clients believe was a hostile work environment and retaliation after reporting concerns about workplace conduct.

Federal civil rights claims can be filed when employees believe constitutional protections were violated by government officials acting in their official roles.

The filings also come as early voting approaches in local primary elections that include the township trustee race.

Brooks' employment and claims:

Brooks said she worked for Hobart Township from 2016 until her termination in 2024 as an executive administrator and bookkeeper responsible for financial oversight of township accounts.

She said she reported alleged misconduct several times over more than a year. Brooks said her job duties were later reduced and she was terminated without advance warning. Those allegations are outlined in the expected federal complaint and have not been tested in court.

Brooks previously filed a separate lawsuit in state court alleging she was not paid for accrued vacation and sick time after her termination. Court records show that case remains pending.

Krebs’ claims:

Krebs also alleges harassment by several individuals in the office and claims she experienced retaliation tied to workplace activity that attorneys describe as legally protected. Her allegations are included in the planned federal lawsuit.

Remley said the lawsuits may also include claims under Indiana whistleblower law and could be amended as administrative reviews continue. A related charge has been filed with the Indiana Civil Rights Commission, according to Remley.

What's next:

The lawsuits are expected to be filed in federal court, where a judge will determine next steps that may include responses from the township and any named defendants. Court filings and hearings will shape how the case proceeds.

FOX 32 contacted Trustee Fred Williams and township officials for comment on the allegations and the planned lawsuits but has not received a response.