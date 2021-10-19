Former Illinois gynecologist gets 3 years in prison for sexually abusing patients

Former gynecologist Fabio Ortega has pleaded guilty to criminal sexual abuse.

The former NorthShore University HealthSystem doctor was sentenced to three years in prison. He pleaded guilty to abusing women during their exams.

Ortega will get credit for the past five months he has spent on electronic monitoring.

A number of women have sued Ortega and the health system over the abuse accusations.

A Skokie mother had just given birth when she says Ortega assaulted her.

"You're so vulnerable at that moment and I really trusted him," she said.

She asked FOX 32 to hide her identity, saying she hasn't told all of her loved ones what happened that day back in 2012.

She says she saw her gynecologist, Fabio Ortega, in his Lincolnwood office for a routine, post-partum visit.

"My exam was already done, the nurse had left the room, I was still undressed, he signed out of his computer and that was when he took the opportunity to abuse me," she said.

She had filed a lawsuit as Jane Doe against 72-year-old Ortega and the health system where he worked. The suit says Ortega asked "prying and personal questions" about her sex life, but she "trusted Ortega was doing what was medically necessary because he was a doctor."

Then, in the fall of 2018, she saw news coverage that Ortega had been arrested, accused of assaulting another patient.

"As soon as I saw the title ‘North Shore doctor indicted for sexual assault,’ it was like somebody punched me in the stomach," she said.

She then went to police, and her suit says Jane Doe realized "for the first time, that Ortega had sexually assaulted her."

"That exam he performed after the questions, was not an exam...and I fell apart," she said. "Then I saw very clearly that what he was doing to me was for his own pleasure. His own sexual gratification."

Her suit also targeted NorthShore University HealthSystem, which released a statement, saying in part: "We find any professional misconduct of this nature to be deeply disturbing and not reflective of the high standards of care we stand for and that our patients expect from us. We continue to investigate and work with authorities. The physician in question is no longer employed by us."

"I was abused in their facility and I'm afraid to close my eyes at night because I'm afraid I'll see his face in my dreams," she said.

Now, Jane Doe says she focuses on her children to find the strength to speak out against the man who delivered her first born.