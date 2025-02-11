Former Illinois juvenile detainees speak out about alleged abuse in facilities, more lawsuits filed

The Brief New lawsuits filed Monday add 133 plaintiffs to the growing number of people alleging sexual abuse inside Illinois juvenile detention centers. Former detainees spoke publicly Tuesday, sharing personal accounts of the alleged abuse they endured as minors. Attorneys say the abuse was systemic, but state officials have not launched an investigation into the claims.



More people are coming forward with allegations of sexual abuse inside Illinois' juvenile detention system, adding to hundreds of lawsuits already filed.

On Tuesday, some of the alleged survivors spoke out about their experiences, calling for accountability.

What we know:

A group of former juvenile detainees held a news conference alongside their attorneys to discuss the abuse they say they suffered while in custody.

Charles Graves, one of the speakers, said he was sexually assaulted by a staff member while incarcerated as a teenager.

"I made mistakes to end up there," he said. "But no mistakes could justify the way I was hurt and sexually abused by a staff employee."

The new lawsuits, filed Monday, include 133 men and women who claim they were sexually abused while detained at Illinois Youth Centers and the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center in Chicago. That brings the total number of abuse-related lawsuits filed since May to 800.

Attorneys representing the plaintiffs say the abuse was not isolated to a few individuals but part of a systemic pattern of misconduct.

"The juvenile justice system promises rehabilitation," said attorney Kristen Feden. "But instead, for our clients, the system was nothing more than a pipeline for suffering."

Some former detainees say it has taken them years to come forward because they were made to believe their voices didn’t matter.

"The sexual abuse triggered something in me," said Marcus Walker. "I felt so much self-doubt I attempted to commit suicide."

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether Illinois officials will take action in response to the lawsuits. Attorneys representing the plaintiffs say the Illinois Attorney General's office has attempted to dismiss the cases and has not shown interest in launching a criminal investigation.

"We have provided dozens of names of the perpetrators who are employed by the state and Cook County who committed these horrific acts of sexual abuse," said attorney Jerome Block. "And we have heard nothing from the state to work with our clients on criminal investigation."

What's next:

While there have been a handful of prosecutions involving staff members at the Harrisburg juvenile facility, attorneys claim some accused abusers are still employed by the state and Cook County. It remains to be seen whether further legal action or investigations will follow.

A spokesperson for Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has not yet responded to requests for comment on the lawsuits.