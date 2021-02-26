Former Illinois Rep. Kodatt, who resigned after less than 3 days in office, declines full month's salary

Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendoza requested that former Rep. Edward Guerra Kodatt decline the full month's salary he was entitled to under current Illinois law for the days he served.

Kodatt informed the Comptroller’s office by email Friday that, "In the spirit of good governance and in the best interest of the people of the state of Illinois I decline the one month salary to which I am entitled by law."

Mendoza is making a similar request of newly appointed Rep. Angelica "Angie" Guerrero-Cuellar, who will serve these last two business days of February but is entitled to a full month's pay under the law.

Former Speaker Michael Madigan's final paycheck for a full month's salary has already gone out for him representing the 22nd District for most of the month of February.

"Taxpayers should not have to pay three different representatives three full months’ salary for the same seat for the same month," Mendoza said.