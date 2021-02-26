Expand / Collapse search

Former Illinois Rep. Kodatt, who resigned after less than 3 days in office, declines full month's salary

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Illinois Politics
FOX 32 Chicago

Mike Madigan successor resigns after less than 3 days in office

The hand-picked successor to former House Speaker Michael Madigan’s seat abruptly resigned Wednesday, under pressure from his sponsors who accused him of unspecified questionable conduct.

CHICAGO - Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendoza requested that former Rep. Edward Guerra Kodatt decline the full month's salary he was entitled to under current Illinois law for the days he served. 

Kodatt informed the Comptroller’s office by email Friday that, "In the spirit of good governance and in the best interest of the people of the state of Illinois I decline the one month salary to which I am entitled by law." 

Mendoza is making a similar request of newly appointed Rep. Angelica "Angie" Guerrero-Cuellar, who will serve these last two business days of February but is entitled to a full month's pay under the law. 

Madigan’s replacement chosen for 2nd time in 4 days

A committee of local Democrats led by Madigan, the former House speaker who resigned his 22nd District Illinois House seat last week after half-a-century, chose community activist Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar.

Former Speaker Michael Madigan's final paycheck for a full month's salary has already gone out for him representing the 22nd District for most of the month of February. 

"Taxpayers should not have to pay three different representatives three full months’ salary for the same seat for the same month," Mendoza said. 