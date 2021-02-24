Mike Madigan successor resigns after less than 3 days in office

Rep. Edward Guerra Kodatt, successor of longtime House seatholder Michael Madigan, announced his resignation Wednesday after just over two days in office.

Kodatt, 26, was confirmed by Madigan Sunday after receiving 63% of the weighted vote by the state's Democratic leaders.

Kodatt has worked as a bilingual outreach and budget assistant in a constituent services office run by Madigan and 13th Ward Alderman Marty Quinn.

"I know what the constituents are looking for. I know how to serve their needs," Kodatt said about the position earlier this week. "I’m ready for the challenge and excited to step up for this opportunity."

This story is developing...