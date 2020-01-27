Former Illinois Sen. Martin Sandoval charged with bribery, filing false tax return

article

Former state Sen. Martin Sandoval was charged in federal court Monday with bribery and filing a false tax return, four months after federal authorities targeted his home and offices in a high-profile raid.

The new charges revolve around Sandoval’s support for red-light cameras, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

The feds filed the charges against Sandoval on Monday in a two-page document that typically signals a defendant’s intention to plead guilty. His attorney, Dylan Smith, declined to comment.

Sandoval’s arraignment has been set for 11 a.m. Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood.

Sandoval, 56, resigned from that role in October