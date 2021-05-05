Former Joliet teacher accused of grooming a child was in charge of school's Twitter account

A Joliet teacher accused of grooming a child has not yet been arrested, but FOX 32 has learned that he was actually in charge of his school’s Twitter account.

Former catholic school teacher Jeremy Hylka is still expected to turn himself in to police after his release from the hospital.

A warrant is out for his arrest on charges of traveling to meet a child and grooming.

This comes after video surfaced of an encounter police say he had with a 19-year-old posing as a minor.

The Diocese of Joliet and administrators with St. Joseph Catholic School in Lockport, where Hylka worked, met with parents Monday night.

In a statement, the diocese says Hylka was put on leave in January of this year for two weeks out of an abundance of caution after becoming aware of a Tik Tok video that referenced a high school experience in which a person was propositioned or groomed by a teacher, who was not named.

The principal of St. Joseph said that Hylka had been in charge of the school's Twitter account and that the school board president shared oversight of the school's Facebook page with Hylka.

Parents in the community were emotional, angry and concerned.

