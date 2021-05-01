Former Catholic school teacher accused of inappropriately communicating with boy now hospitalized

Joliet police said on Saturday afternoon that a former Catholic school teacher accused of inappropriately communicating with a teenage boy is hospitalized.

Jeremy M. Hylka is facing charges of traveling to meet a child and grooming, according to Joliet police.

Police said that Hylka's attorney is promising that Hylka will turn himself in as soon as he released from the hospital. When that will happen is not clear.

Hylka was a teacher at Joliet Catholic Academy, St. Joseph Catholic School in Lockport as well as St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus. He also volunteered at St. Jude Catholic Church in New Lenox from 2014 to 2015, according to Mary Massingale, a Diocese spokesperson.

He was removed from his position after diocesan officals learned about the charges related to a video depicting Hylka engaging in inappropriate communication with a minor.

Police said on April 29, investigators were notified of a snapchat video that possibly depicted inappropriate contact of an adult with a minor. They say that adult in the video is Hylka.

Police say the person who uploaded it to Snapchat, posed as a 15-year-old online, but is actually 19-years-old.