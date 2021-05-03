Police say Joliet Catholic school teacher plans to surrender on child grooming charges

A former Joliet Catholic school teacher is expected to turn himself in to police on Monday when he's released from the hospital.



Jeremy M. Hylka is accused of traveling to meet a child and grooming, stemming from an incident that occurred last week at a Joliet area McDonald's, according to Joliet police.

Hylka's attorney has told police his client will turn himself in as soon as he released from the hospital on Monday, though it isn't clear why Hylka is hospitalized.

Hylka was a teacher at Joliet Catholic Academy, St. Joseph Catholic School in Lockport as well as St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus. He also volunteered at St. Jude Catholic Church in New Lenox from 2014 to 2015, according to Mary Massingale, a Diocese spokesperson.

He was removed from his position after diocesan officals learned about the charges related to a video depicting Hylka engaging in inappropriate communication with a minor.

Police said on April 29, investigators were notified of a Snapchat video that possibly depicted inappropriate contact of an adult with a minor. They say the adult in the video is Hylka.

Police say the person who uploaded it to Snapchat, posed as a 15-year-old online, but is actually 19-years-old.