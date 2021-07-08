Former Lake County deputy coroner charged with taking video of death notification

A former employee with the Lake County Coroner's Office has been charged after video was discovered on the woman's computer showing her conducting a death notification.

Dana Dingman was charged Wednesday with official misconduct and eavesdropping, the corner's office said in a statement.

On April 23, the coroner's office discovered video on Dingman's laptop computer which showed her notifying a person about the death of a family member, according to the statement. The video was allegedly taken without consent from the decedent's family member.

The coroner's office said the video appeared to have originally been taken with Dingman's cell phone in July 2018 and stored on the laptop, which was owned by Lake County.

Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek said she notified the Lake County State's Attorney's Office and Lake County Sheriff's Office after the video was found.

"I am appalled at the discovery of this video. There is no reason for the employee in question to have violated the public’s trust by surreptitiously recording them during such an emotional and private moment," Banek said. "Finding out a loved one has died is a family’s worst moments, and our staff is expected to conduct their duties with the utmost care, respect and compassion."

The corner's office said the incident only involved Dingman and appears to be isolated.

All parties impacted have been made aware of the incident and the ongoing investigation, the coroner's office said.

Dingman served as a deputy coroner but was terminated in mid-June, according to the coroner's office.