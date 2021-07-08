Lake County officers searching for 'extremely dangerous' man sentenced for sexual assaults

article

The Lake County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man sentenced to more than 120 years in prison on multiple sexual assault charges.

Montrelle Deprice Dubose, 52, was absent for his sentence earlier this year and fled during his trial.

He is considered extremely dangerous, police said.

Montrelle Deprice Dubose | Lake County Sheriff’s Department Expand

Dubose is a Black male, approximately 6 feet tall, and weighs about 225 pounds.

In the past, he is known to have met at least one of his victims at a public transit center.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he is located should call 9-1-1 or Department Warrants Division at 219-755-3057.