Former Mayor Lightfoot says Michigan man threated to ‘put a bullet in my head’

Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot made a court appearance Thursday morning to face a Michigan man accused of threatening her.

William Kohles of Michigan was charged with a felony after he allegedly sent a message threatening to shoot her.

The former mayor says she takes the threat seriously, which is why she decided to attend Thursday's status hearing.

"The alleged threat included use of the N-word, other racially offensive terms and repeated threats to ‘put a bullet in my head,'" Light foot said in a statement.

This wasn't the first time Lightfoot had been threatened. A Chicago man allegedly threatened the former mayor and Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx over the ongoing violence in the city in May 2022.

"We all know that criticism from the public and others comes with the job of being an elected official. But what doesn't come with the job, and what we must never accept, are threats of death or bodily harm," she said.