Former Naperville high school assistant boys basketball coach accused of possessing child pornography

A former Naperville North High School assistant boys basketball coach has been accused of possessing child pornography and charged accordingly.

Jelani McCLain, 23, of Lisle faces seven counts of possession of child pornography, which is a class 2 felony.

Bond has been set at $150,000 for McClain.

Investigators from the Naperville Police Department received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding an IP address that was possibly engaging in child pornography.

Detectives were then able to obtain a search warrant for McClain’s home based on this information. The search warrant was executed on May 12.

Allegedly, the search of McClain’s electronic storage yielded several images and videos of child pornography.

McClain, who was at home during the search, was immediately taken into custody without incident.

"The safety and security of students, staff and our community is of the utmost importance," said Dan Bridges, Superintendent, Naperville Community Unit School District 203. "We are grateful for our partnership with the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Naperville Police Department. We are cooperating fully with the investigation."

The investigation into McClain’s online activity continues.

Anyone who has information about or contact with McClain is asked to call Detective Theresa Stock of the Naperville Police Department at (630) 305-5968.

McClain’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 10.