Former Trump Organization executive believes Trump will resign to avoid impeachment

article

A former Trump Organization executive said Sunday that she believes President Trump will resign or "make some kind of a deal" before the House of Representatives can follow through on articles of impeachment.

“He does a lot of things to save face,” Barbara Res, a former Trump Organization vice president, told CNN's "Reliable Sources."

Res, who cautioned that she "could very well be wrong," said she thinks it's important to Trump to not go down in history as a president who was impeached.

“It would be very, very, very bad for him to be impeached. ... I don’t know that he’ll be found guilty, but I don’t know that he wants to be impeached. I think that’s what this panic is about. And my gut tells me he’ll leave office, he’ll resign. Or make some kind of a deal, even, depending on what comes out."

Res said she believes Trump is "unfit for office," but added that she believed the same thing before he was elected, arguing he does not have the experience needed for the White House.

Former Trump Organization Construction Engineer Barbara Res says she thinks the President will “leave office, he’ll resign or make some kind of a deal depending on what comes out” because he does not want to be impeached. pic.twitter.com/57GsaxuKyI — Reliable Sources (@ReliableSources) October 6, 2019

Res spoke out against Trump before the 2016 election, accusing him of mistreating women and calling him a "supreme sexist."

Advertisement

Trump on Sunday tweeted that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., should be impeached over their handling of the whistleblower investigation, which has prompted Democrats to move toward impeachment.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Trump has been under an impeachment investigation over his July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, where he asked for help with an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Trump said his call with Zelensky was "perfect." Zelensky said he felt no pressure.

But Democrats – led by Schiff – claim Trump withheld essential military funding from Kiev as part of quid pro quo to get dirt on a political opponent.

Read More @ FoxNews.com