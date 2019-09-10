GOP lawmaker introduces resolution to expel Nancy Pelosi from House

GOP lawmaker introduces resolution to expel Nancy Pelosi from House

A Louisiana Republican congressman introduced a resolution Tuesday to expel Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., from the House of Representatives, the latest sign that frustration in the GOP is building as Democrats continue their impeachment inquiry against President Trump.

White House preparing formal objection to impeachment probe

(AP) -- President Donald Trump said Friday the White House is preparing a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi formally objecting to the Democrats' impeachment inquiry without an official vote. It's expected to say the administration won't cooperate with the probe without that vote -- but he also said he believes it will pass.

McConnell: Senate must take up impeachment if approved by House

Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday that Senate rules would require him to take up any articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump if approved by the House, swatting down talk that that the GOP-controlled chamber could dodge the matter entirely.

Democrats move ahead with subpoenas, Trump impeachment inquiry

House Democrats took their first concrete steps in the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump, issuing subpoenas demanding documents from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and scheduling legal depositions for other State Department officials.

Washington plunges into Trump impeachment probe

Washington plunged into an impeachment crisis on Wednesday, as House Democrats opened an investigation into President Donald Trump's campaign season dealings with Ukraine. Trump repeatedly prodded Ukraine's president to look into Democratic rival Joe Biden, according to a rough transcript released by the White House.

Lewandowski, House Democrats spar at impeachment hearing

The first impeachment hearing held by House Democrats quickly turned hostile on Tuesday as their sole witness, former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, stonewalled many of their questions and declared they were "focusing on petty and personal politics."