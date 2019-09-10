GOP lawmaker introduces resolution to expel Nancy Pelosi from House
A Louisiana Republican congressman introduced a resolution Tuesday to expel Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., from the House of Representatives, the latest sign that frustration in the GOP is building as Democrats continue their impeachment inquiry against President Trump.
For 1st time, Biden declares that Trump must be impeached
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Wednesday for the first time that President Donald Trump must be impeached for abusing the powers of his office to help his own reelection.
White House announces it will not comply with 'illegitimate and unconstitutional' impeachment inquiry
The White House has announced it will not participate in the “illegitimate and unconstitutional” impeachment inquiry.
Former Trump Organization executive believes Trump will resign to avoid impeachment
A former Trump Organization executive said Sunday that she believes President Trump will resign or "make some kind of a deal" before the House of Representatives can follow through on articles of impeachment.
White House preparing formal objection to impeachment probe
(AP) -- President Donald Trump said Friday the White House is preparing a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi formally objecting to the Democrats' impeachment inquiry without an official vote. It's expected to say the administration won't cooperate with the probe without that vote -- but he also said he believes it will pass.
Trump dares Congress, brandishing deep-red 2016 election map: 'Try to impeach this'
Democrats moved forward last week with an impeachment inquiry over questions surrounding Trump’s July call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Key dates in the Trump impeachment probe
Key dates related to the Trump impeachment investigation:
McConnell: Senate must take up impeachment if approved by House
Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday that Senate rules would require him to take up any articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump if approved by the House, swatting down talk that that the GOP-controlled chamber could dodge the matter entirely.
Democrats move ahead with subpoenas, Trump impeachment inquiry
House Democrats took their first concrete steps in the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump, issuing subpoenas demanding documents from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and scheduling legal depositions for other State Department officials.
Trump raises $13M after Pelosi announces impeachment inquiry
President Donald Trump's repeated trashing of a Democratic impeachment inquiry has helped prompt a $13 million flood of campaign cash to bolster his reelection effort.
Washington plunges into Trump impeachment probe
Washington plunged into an impeachment crisis on Wednesday, as House Democrats opened an investigation into President Donald Trump's campaign season dealings with Ukraine. Trump repeatedly prodded Ukraine's president to look into Democratic rival Joe Biden, according to a rough transcript released by the White House.
Pelosi orders impeachment probe against Trump: 'No one is above the law'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Tuesday, yielding to mounting pressure from fellow Democrats and plunging a deeply divided nation into an election-year clash between Congress and the commander in chief.
'No one is above the law': House Speaker Pelosi orders impeachment inquiry of President Trump
Speaker Pelosi plans to announce formal impeachment inquiry of President Trump over Ukraine
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce a formal impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump over allegations that he pressured the leader of Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden's family.
Lewandowski, House Democrats spar at impeachment hearing
The first impeachment hearing held by House Democrats quickly turned hostile on Tuesday as their sole witness, former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, stonewalled many of their questions and declared they were "focusing on petty and personal politics."
Judiciary panel to set rules for Trump impeachment investigation
The House Judiciary Committee will vote Thursday to establish rules for hearings on impeachment, escalating the panel's investigations of President Donald Trump even as many Democrats remain wary of the effort.