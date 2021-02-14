Expand / Collapse search
Trump, now a private citizen, could face criminal prosecution in Capitol Riot, Georgia election

By AP Reporter
Published 
Donald J. Trump
Associated Press

WASHINGTON - Donald Trump's acquittal at his second impeachment trial may not be the final word on whether he's to blame for the deadly Capitol riot.

The next step for the former president could be the courts.

Trump is now a private citizen and is stripped of his protection from legal liability that the presidency gave him.

The insurrection at the Capitol is just one of the legal cases shadowing Trump in the months after he was voted out of office.

He also faces legal exposure in Georgia over an alleged pressure campaign on state election officials, and in Manhattan over hush-money payments and business deals.

Former President Trump acquitted in second impeachment trial

Former President Donald Trump was acquitted of inciting an insurrection in his second impeachment trial, but he could still face criminal charges.