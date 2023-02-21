Former Will County gymnastics coach sentenced to 96 years for sexually assaulting teen girl

article

A former girl's gymnastics coach has been sentenced to 96 years in prison for sexually assaulting a teenage gymnast.

Jose Vilchis, 72, of Channahon, was found guilty on June 6 of eight counts of criminal sexual assault.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

According to prosecutors, Vilchis was a coach at I&M Gymnastics in Channahon in 2013 and 2014 when he sexually abused a teenage female gymnast.

During his trial, the jury also heard evidence that Vilchis engaged in sexual crimes against three other teenage girls going back as far as 1997.

"Jose Vilchis is a reprehensible sexual predator who calculatingly used his position of trust and authority to take advantage of innocent girls," said Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow. "He repeatedly preyed upon young gymnasts in private under the guise of being a caring coach. I commend these young women for their courage in coming forward and telling their stories. Although nothing can undo the damage he caused, he will spend the rest of his days in a prison cell unable to prey on anyone else."

Vilchis will receive credit for 1591 days served.