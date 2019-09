article

An 81-year-old woman who was reported missing from west suburban Downers Grove has been found.

Sherrill G. Chillo had last been seen about 5 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of West Virginia Street, according to an alert from Downers Grove police.

Police canceled the alert about 7 a.m. Sunday, saying that Chillo had been located.

No further information was provided.