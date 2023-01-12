Expand / Collapse search

4 businesses broken into overnight on Chicago's Northwest Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
O'Hare
FOX 32 Chicago

4 businesses broken into overnight near O'Hare

Several stores were broken into early Thursday in the O'Hare neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

CHICAGO - Several stores were broken into early Thursday in the O'Hare neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

A burglar alarm alerted Chicago police officers to four businesses that had shattered windows around 3 a.m. in the 5300 block of North Cumberland Avenue, officials said.

Police conducted a search but were unable to find anyone on the premises. 

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

It was not immediately clear whether anything was stolen from the businesses.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.