4 businesses broken into overnight on Chicago's Northwest Side

Several stores were broken into early Thursday in the O'Hare neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

A burglar alarm alerted Chicago police officers to four businesses that had shattered windows around 3 a.m. in the 5300 block of North Cumberland Avenue, officials said.

Police conducted a search but were unable to find anyone on the premises.

It was not immediately clear whether anything was stolen from the businesses.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.