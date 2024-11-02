Four in custody after railroad yard theft on South Side, police say

The Brief Four people were arrested after allegedly breaking into containers and stealing items from a South Side railroad yard. The incident happened around 3:48 p.m. Saturday in the 0-100 block of East 63rd Street. Police recovered the stolen items, and no injuries were reported; the investigation is ongoing.



Four people are in custody after allegedly breaking into containers and stealing items from a railroad yard on the city’s South Side, according to Chicago police.

The incident occurred at 3:48 p.m. Saturday in the 0-100 block of East 63rd Street.

Four suspects went into a railroad yard, broke into multiple containers and stole property from inside, according to Chicago police. Details on what was taken haven't been released.

Officers arrested the suspects — a 65-year-old man, a 48-year-old man, a 43-year-old man, and a 32-year-old woman — and recovered the stolen items.

No injuries were reported. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.