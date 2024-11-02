Expand / Collapse search

Four in custody after railroad yard theft on South Side, police say

By Cody King
Published  November 2, 2024 9:25pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

Four in custody after railroad yard theft on South Side, police say

Four people are in custody after allegedly breaking into containers and stealing items from a railroad yard on the city’s South Side, according to Chicago police.

The Brief

    • Four people were arrested after allegedly breaking into containers and stealing items from a South Side railroad yard.
    • The incident happened around 3:48 p.m. Saturday in the 0-100 block of East 63rd Street.
    • Police recovered the stolen items, and no injuries were reported; the investigation is ongoing.

CHICAGO - Four people are in custody after allegedly breaking into containers and stealing items from a railroad yard on the city’s South Side, according to Chicago police.

The incident occurred at 3:48 p.m. Saturday in the 0-100 block of East 63rd Street.

Four suspects went into a railroad yard, broke into multiple containers and stole property from inside, according to Chicago police. Details on what was taken haven't been released.

Officers arrested the suspects — a 65-year-old man, a 48-year-old man, a 43-year-old man, and a 32-year-old woman — and recovered the stolen items.

No injuries were reported. The investigation into the incident is ongoing. 

The Source

  • The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.