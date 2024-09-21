Four Lake View liquor stores targeted in string of tequila thefts

The Brief Four liquor stores in Lake View were robbed in the past two weeks, with dozens of tequila bottles stolen. Thieves wore face masks and operated quickly, with some posing as salesmen to scout the stores beforehand. Police report no injuries, and no suspects are in custody.



Over the past two weeks, four liquor stores in the Lake View neighborhood were robbed, with dozens of bottles of tequila stolen.

The most recent incident occurred Friday at 1000 Liquors on Sheffield and Belmont, where thieves wearing face masks reportedly took 30 bottles of tequila in under a minute.

Another robbery took place Monday at Southport Beer Wine and Spirits, where 20 bottles were stolen. The store manager reported that one suspect waited in a car while two others entered, with one holding the door open.

In both instances, managers noted that a man had entered the stores about 30 minutes earlier, posing as an alcohol salesman and asking to see the tequila aisle, leading them to believe it was a setup.

More thefts occurred at Broadway Liquor on Wednesday, where employees identified the thieves as two women and a man.

Just a block away, the same group was spotted on surveillance at Lakeview Beer Wine and Spirits on Tuesday, where multiple bottles were again stolen.

During this incident, an assistant manager tried to stop the thieves, resulting in a struggle involving a firearm.

Business owners expressed concerns over security, stating they cannot afford to hire protection.

Chicago police reported no injuries and confirmed that no suspects are currently in custody.