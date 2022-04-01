Four men murdered over seven hours Friday in Chicago — the latest a fatal shooting on West Side

A man was shot and killed on the West Side Friday afternoon — the fourth murder victim over seven hours in Chicago.

The man, 31, was shot in his back around 1:20 p.m. in the 800 block of North LeClaire Avenue, Chicago police said. Paramedics took him to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At least three other people were murdered in Chicago on Friday.

About an hour earlier, a 61-year-old man was shot to death in South Shore. At least two gunman came up to him on a sidewalk in the 7700 block of South Saginaw Avenue and opened fire. He died of a gunshot wound to his chest at South Shore Hospital.

Earlier Friday morning, two men were stabbed to death in Gresham. Officers responded shortly before 7 a.m. and found a man with stab wounds in the 7500 block of South Sangamon Street, police said. After he was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, officers canvassing the scene found another man dead of a stab wound to his neck.

Police reported no arrests in any of the murders.