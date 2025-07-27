Four people injured in crash in unincorporated Grayslake: authorities
GRAYSLAKE, Ill. - Four people were injured – one with life-threatening injuries – in a two-car crash in unincorporated Grayslake, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
What we know:
On Sunday, around 7:00 a.m., deputies responded to a traffic crash at Route 60 and Fairfield Road in unincorporated Grayslake, Ill.
An investigation revealed a Volkswagen Atlas, driven by a 32-year-old woman of Volo, Ill., was traveling east on Route 60. Witnesses reported that when she approached the red stop light at Fairfield Road, she did not stop and hit a Nissan Pathfinder at the intersection, which was traveling south. The Nissan Pathfinder was driven by a 42-year-old woman of Round Lake, Ill.
The force of the crash caused the two vehicles to strike a light pole.
The Volkswagen driver was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver and two passengers of the Nissan were also transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
What's next:
The incident is being investigated by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Office.