Four people injured in crash in unincorporated Grayslake: authorities

Four people were injured – one with life-threatening injuries – in a two-car crash in unincorporated Grayslake, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

On Sunday, around 7:00 a.m., deputies responded to a traffic crash at Route 60 and Fairfield Road in unincorporated Grayslake, Ill.

An investigation revealed a Volkswagen Atlas, driven by a 32-year-old woman of Volo, Ill., was traveling east on Route 60. Witnesses reported that when she approached the red stop light at Fairfield Road, she did not stop and hit a Nissan Pathfinder at the intersection, which was traveling south. The Nissan Pathfinder was driven by a 42-year-old woman of Round Lake, Ill.

The force of the crash caused the two vehicles to strike a light pole.

The Volkswagen driver was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver and two passengers of the Nissan were also transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What's next:

The incident is being investigated by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.