Four robberies reported Monday in Chicago Lawn: police

Four robberies Monday in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side have prompted a community alert from police.

In each case, the suspects approached someone and demanded their property, Chicago police said.

The robberies happened:

At 6 p.m. in the 6000 block of West 53rd Street;

At 6:15 p.m. in the 5800 block of South Moody Avenue;

At 8:40 p.m. in the 3200 block of West 82nd Street; and

At 9:55 p.m. in the 3500 block of West 76th Street.

The suspects were described as two Black males between 18 and 25-years-old.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

Advertisement

Anyone with information was asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.