Expand / Collapse search

Four robberies reported Monday in Chicago Lawn: police

By Kennedy Hayes
Published 
Chicago Lawn
FOX 32 Chicago

'We need help on all ends': As violence surges, Biden offers more money for cops

Violence rang out in a number of cities across the US as people gathered to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend.

CHICAGO - Four robberies Monday in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side have prompted a community alert from police.

In each case, the suspects approached someone and demanded their property, Chicago police said.

The robberies happened: 

  • At 6 p.m. in the 6000 block of West 53rd Street;
  • At 6:15 p.m. in the 5800 block of South Moody Avenue;
  • At 8:40 p.m. in the 3200 block of West 82nd Street; and
  • At 9:55 p.m. in the 3500 block of West 76th Street.

The suspects were described as two Black males between 18 and 25-years-old. 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

Anyone with information was asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.