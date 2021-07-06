Four robberies reported Monday in Chicago Lawn: police
CHICAGO - Four robberies Monday in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side have prompted a community alert from police.
In each case, the suspects approached someone and demanded their property, Chicago police said.
The robberies happened:
- At 6 p.m. in the 6000 block of West 53rd Street;
- At 6:15 p.m. in the 5800 block of South Moody Avenue;
- At 8:40 p.m. in the 3200 block of West 82nd Street; and
- At 9:55 p.m. in the 3500 block of West 76th Street.
The suspects were described as two Black males between 18 and 25-years-old.
Anyone with information was asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.