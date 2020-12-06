Four shot dead, 32 others wounded in gun violence in Chicago over the weekend

Four people have been killed and 32 others wounded in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.

In the latest fatal attack, a man was found shot to death Sunday in Cragin on the Northwest Side.

Officers responded about 5:10 p.m. to the 5100 block of West Melrose Street and found a male unresponsive in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hours earlier, a man was killed during an attempted robbery Sunday morning in Ukrainian Village.

About 4:30 a.m., a 28-year-old man was walking in the 1200 block of West Fry Street when an unknown male approached him on foot, showed a handgun and demanded his belongings, Chicago police said.

The male then shot the 28-year-old in the leg, according to police. The 28-year-old ran from the scene but as he was running he heard multiple gunshots, police said.

When officers arrived on the scene they found the unknown male unresponsive in the alley with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The unknown male was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police, while the 28-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

About an hour earlier, a man was killed and a woman injured in a shooting in West Town, police said.

A 28-year-old man was walking about 3:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of West Grand Avenue when someone inside a passing vehicle fired shots, striking him in the head, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

A 24-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Saturday afternoon a 53-year-old man was fatally shot in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

He was in a vehicle about 1:05 p.m. in the 3100 block of North Sawyer Avenue when a light-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said.

The man was shot in the back, head and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

In non-fatal shootings, three men and one teenage girl were wounded Friday in West Garfield Park.

The group was standing outside a residential building about 10:50 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Adams Street when someone fired shots from the street, striking all four people, according to police.

A 17-year-old girl suffered gunshot wounds to the leg and elbow, while a man, 40, was struck once in the leg and another man, 53, was shot twice in his leg, police said.

Both men and the teenage girl were taken to Stroger Hospital where they were all listed in fair condition.

The fourth victim, a 55-year-old man, was shot in the face and arm and attempted to drive himself to the hospital, police said. He stopped his vehicle in the 3300 block of West Congress Parkway where fire officials responded and transported him to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Sunday morning, a 31-year-old man was shot while driving in Jefferson Park on the Northwest Side.

About 5 a.m., he was driving eastbound in the 6300 block of West Higgins Avenue when someone in another vehicle fired shots at him, police said.

He was struck in the hand and transported to Christ Medical Center in good condition.

At least 21 other people have been wounded in citywide shootings since 5 p.m. Friday.

Last weekend, 29 people were shot, 8 fatally, in Chicago.