Four suspects sought after elderly man robbed, attacked on Red Line train: police

The Brief Four suspects robbed and attacked an elderly man on a CTA Red Line train in Uptown on Feb. 12, according to Chicago police. The suspects allegedly took the victim’s cellphone by force and beat him when he tried to retrieve it. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Public Transportation Detectives or submit an anonymous tip.



Chicago police are searching for four suspects who allegedly robbed and attacked an elderly man on a CTA Red Line train in Uptown.

What we know:

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Feb. 12 in the 4600 block of North Broadway on the CTA Red Line at Wilson, according to Chicago police.

The four suspects – two men and two women – approached the victim, a senior citizen, on the train, took his cellphone by force and then battered him when he tried to get it back, police said.

Further details on the victim’s condition have not been released.

Details on Suspects :

All four suspects are African American and between the ages of 17 and 25, according to CPD.

Chicago police are searching for four suspects who allegedly robbed and attacked an elderly man on a CTA Red Line train in Uptown. (Chicago PD )

Anyone with more information on the incident or the suspects is urged to contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com with reference number "JJ147835."