Fourth suspect arrested in months-long Chicago armed robbery spree

The Brief Xavier Harris, 26, has been charged in connection with a series of armed robberies across Chicago, involving his brother Ardaries Harris, Jordan Fox, and Roosevelt Veal, who were previously charged. The group allegedly used stolen cars, wore masks, and brandished firearms during the heists, with some members reportedly firing machine guns during robberies in 2023 and 2024. Xavier Harris was arrested and pleaded not guilty in federal court, while the other suspects remain in custody and will be arraigned later.



A fourth suspect has been charged in a string of armed robberies that spanned several months across Chicago, authorities said.

Fourth Member of Robbery Crew Arrested

What we know:

Xavier Harris, 26, has been charged in connection with the robberies, joining his brother Ardaries Harris, 27, Jordan Fox, 25, and Roosevelt Veal, 27, in a scheme to rob more than a dozen businesses in 2023 and 2024, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said the group used stolen cars as getaway vehicles, wore masks, and brandished firearms during the heists. Some members reportedly fired shots from machine guns during the robberies.

Robbery Locations:

The indictment outlines when and where the robberies or attempted robberies allegedly committed by the suspects occurred.

Aug. 24, 2023: Ace’s Liquor and Tap, 4400 block of West Armitage Avenue.

Nov. 24, 2023: Super Saving Food, 4400 block of West Belmont Avenue.

Jan. 10, 2024: A&R Food Mart, 5900 block of West Grand Avenue.

Jan. 11, 2024: Central Extra Value Food and Liquor, 2900 block of North Central Avenue.

Jan. 13, 2024: Buchanas Food & Liquor, 1800 block of West 47th Street.

Jan. 15, 2024: Mr. P Beverage Depot, 2000 block of West Division Street.

Jan. 15, 2024: Before You Go Liquor, 1900 block of West Fullerton Avenue.

Jan. 15, 2024: Clybourn Market, 2800 block of North Clybourn Avenue.

May 3, 2024: Humboldt Haus Liquor, 2900 block of West North Avenue.

May 3, 2024: Gladstone Food Mart, 5700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

May 4, 2024: Irish Nobleman Pub, 1300 block of West Erie Street.

May 7, 2024: Buchanas Food & Liquor, 1800 block of West 47th Street.

May 7, 2024: El Trebol Liquors and Bar, 1100 block of West 18th Street.

May 7, 2024: Community Food and Liquor, 5500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

May 9, 2024: Basil Food & Liquor, 7700 block of North Western Avenue.

Dig deeper:

Ardaries Harris, Fox, and Veal were initially charged last year with conspiracy, robbery, and firearm offenses in connection with five robberies or attempted robberies.

Xavier Harris was arrested Thursday and arraigned Friday in federal court, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The other three suspects are already in federal custody and will be arraigned at a later date.