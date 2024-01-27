Chain reaction: Fourth water main break reported in Dixmoor

Another water main burst in Dixmoor, making it the fourth water main break this week, according to officials.

The water main break occurred Saturday afternoon at 141st and Honore Avenue.

"Just when we think we are in the clear, another main breaks," Village President Fitzgerald Roberts said. "These pipes are old and brittle, and these breaks seem to be creating a chain reaction. Our community desperately needs some major funding to permanently solve these problems."

On Friday, Dixmoor officials announced a boil water order was lifted after a major water main break on Paulina Street that occurred Monday morning.

RELATED: Dixmoor boil water order lifted after water main breaks

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.