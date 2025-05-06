FOX 32 Cares partners with Greater Chicago Food Depository to fight hunger — how you can help

The Brief FOX 32 Chicago is partnering with the Greater Chicago Food Depository and Old National Bank to address food insecurity in the city. The collaboration includes volunteer efforts and fundraising campaigns to support families in need. Community members are encouraged to get involved through donations and volunteer opportunities.



FOX 32 Chicago has partnered with the Greater Chicago Food Depository and Old National Bank to combat hunger in the city.

The backstory:

In partnership with Old National Bank and Greater Chicago Food Depository, FOX 32 Cares wants to provide 60,000 nutritious meals for kids this summer. Most schools provide two square meals per day for children during the academic year. This ends with the school year.

Leaving many families to face food insecurities all summer. This is where you can help.

Each dollar donated will provide three nutritious meals for children across Chicago. FOX 32 Cares is looking to raise $10,000 in donations.

Old National Bank has generously agreed to match those donations dollar for dollar. Those $20,000 in donations will provide 60,000 meals this summer.

What's next:

Your support provides nutritious food for our neighbors who turn to the Greater Chicago Food Depository's network of more than 800 community partners and programs. Together we can end hunger!

To donate, click here.

FOX 32 Cares

Fox 32 Cares is the community outreach initiative of FOX 32 Chicago, focusing on making a positive impact through partnerships with local organizations. The initiative supports causes such as pediatric health and food security, collaborating with institutions like Lurie Children's and the Greater Chicago Food Depository.