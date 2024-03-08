Dancing with Chicago Celebrities: FOX 32’s Kasey Chronis to take the stage for breast cancer research

On Friday, March 8, FOX 32’s Kasey Chronis will be hitting the dance floor at Navy Pier’s Aon Grand Ballroom for this year’s edition of Dancing with Chicago Celebrities presented by Arthur Murray.

She’s been practicing the Cha-Cha with her Arthur Murray dance partner, Raphael, for several weeks now.

The sold-out event is held each year to raise money for breast cancer research and support.

This year’s beneficiaries include Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center at Northwestern Medicine, University of Chicago, City of Hope and A Silver Lining Foundation.

There is still time to donate toward Kasey’s fundraising goal. Click HERE to support the cause.