FOX 32's Corey McPherrin emceeing prestigious Lincoln Leadership Prize Ceremony

If you're wondering why you didn't see FOX 32's Corey McPherrin on the News at 9 Wednesday night, it's because he was emceeing an event!

Corey was emceeing the Lincoln Presidential Foundation's prestigious Lincoln Leadership Prize Ceremony.

The annual award recognizes notable individuals for a lifetime of exceptional service in the spirit of the 16th President of the United States, Abraham Lincoln.

This year's recipient was Jim Reynolds, founder, chairman and CEO of Loop Capital.