Fox Valley Mall in Aurora welcomes 8 new stores

Fox Valley Mall is expanding its offerings with the introduction of eight new stores.

On Wednesday afternoon, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin will join store representatives in a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new businesses include five clothing stores, a handmade beauty and self-care products store, a hair salon, and two photography spaces.

Casual Style

Daily Thread

New Man

Rally House

Mia’s Wish

Chop Chop Salon

Picture People

Selfie Pop

Fox Valley Mall is located at 195 Fox Valley Center Drive in Aurora.