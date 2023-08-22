Fox Valley Mall in Aurora welcomes 8 new stores
AURORA, Ill. - Fox Valley Mall is expanding its offerings with the introduction of eight new stores.
On Wednesday afternoon, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin will join store representatives in a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The new businesses include five clothing stores, a handmade beauty and self-care products store, a hair salon, and two photography spaces.
- Casual Style
- Daily Thread
- New Man
- Rally House
- Mia’s Wish
- Chop Chop Salon
- Picture People
- Selfie Pop
Fox Valley Mall is located at 195 Fox Valley Center Drive in Aurora.