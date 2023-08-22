Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
5
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 11:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT, DeKalb County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Will County, Southern Will County, Newton County
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 11:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Southern Cook County
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 9:00 PM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Southern Cook County, Lake County, Porter County, Jasper County, Kenosha County
Heat Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Porter County, Jasper County

Fox Valley Mall in Aurora welcomes 8 new stores

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Consumer
FOX 32 Chicago

Fox Valley Mall welcomes 8 new stores

Fox Valley Mall is expanding its offerings with the introduction of eight new stores.

AURORA, Ill. - Fox Valley Mall is expanding its offerings with the introduction of eight new stores.

On Wednesday afternoon, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin will join store representatives in a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new businesses include five clothing stores, a handmade beauty and self-care products store, a hair salon, and two photography spaces.

  • Casual Style
  • Daily Thread
  • New Man
  • Rally House
  • Mia’s Wish
  • Chop Chop Salon
  • Picture People
  • Selfie Pop

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Fox Valley Mall is located at 195 Fox Valley Center Drive in Aurora.