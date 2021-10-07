Frankfort Halloween display is a monster mash

There is something spooky happening in the south suburbs.

"The Ghouls on Glasgow" house is quickly becoming a top stop for anyone looking for a fright in Frankfort.

Kyle Showalter says the display began with a single Michael Myers prop years ago and has now grown into its own monster mash, with dozens of props and animatronics.

"On the weekends we get really good crowds actually. My neighbors are actually actors on the weekends. They hide in the displays and jump out at people. So some of the decorations are real, just to warn you guys," Showalter said.

For the second year in a row, the Showalter's are promoting their home on social media to raise money for the Illinois chapter of the Tears Foundation — a nonprofit organization that provides financial assistance to families who have lost a child.

The Ghouls on Glasgow comes alive every night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Halloween.

