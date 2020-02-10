Frankfort man charged with possessing, distributing child pornography

article

A man is accused of uploading child pornography to the internet out of his home in suburban Frankfort.

Steven Cardenas, 30, is charged with possession and distribution of child pornography, the Will County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Authorities received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force of someone who was sharing child porn online, the sheriff’s office said.

An investigation led to Cardenas, who was taken in for questioning Feb. 7 as authorities searched his home where they seized several electronic devices, the sheriff’s office said.

Cardenas was charged after he “made incriminating statements” during the interview, the sheriff’s office said.

He was released from custody the next day after posting bail, the sheriff’s office said.