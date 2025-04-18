Cook County man charged in Chicago West Side murder
CHICAGO - A Franklin Park man is facing a first-degree murder charge following the death of a 24-year-old man on Chicago’s West Side earlier this year.
What we know:
Carlos Antonio Esquivel Aguilar, 34, was arrested Thursday in the 10100 block of West Chestnut Avenue in Franklin Park.
According to Chicago police, he was identified as the person responsible for fatally beating a man in the 700 block of North Trumbull Avenue back on Feb. 4.
Police say the victim was found unresponsive around 2 a.m. with trauma to his head and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Carlos Antonio Esquivel Aguilar | CPD
What we don't know:
The relationship between the two men and what led up to the fatal beating are unknown at this time.
What's next:
Aguilar has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.