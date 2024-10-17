Franklin Park man indicted for robbing 6 suburban banks: prosecutors

The Brief A Franklin Park man was indicted on charges of robbing six banks in the Chicago suburbs over the past two years. German Campos Jr., 24, committed the robberies between 2023 and 2024, the indictment alleges. He's currently being detained and has an arraignment scheduled for Oct. 24.



A federal grand jury has indicted a Franklin Park man on charges of robbing six banks in the Chicago suburbs over the past two years.

German Campos Jr., 24, committed the robberies between 2023 and 2024, according to an indictment returned Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Chicago. He also used a handgun in five of the incidents, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The six bank robberies occurred on these dates at these locations:

Oct. 18, 2023: U.S. Bank in Schaumburg, Ill.

Dec. 16, 2023: U.S. Bank in Elmhurst, Ill.

March 6, 2024: U.S. Bank in Schaumburg, Ill.

June 13, 2024: U.S. Bank in Elmhurst, Ill.

Aug. 9, 2024: BMO Bank in Park Ridge, Ill.

Aug. 28, 2024: U.S. Bank in Niles, Ill.

Campos is charged with six counts of bank robbery, each carrying a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison, and five counts of brandishing a firearm during a violent crime, which carry a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years each, the attorney's office said.

He is currently detained and has an arraignment scheduled for Oct. 24.