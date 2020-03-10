Franklin Park man killed in crash on I-55 near Bolingbrook

article

A man from Franklin Park was killed Tuesday in a crash on Interstate 55 in southwest suburban Bolingbrook.

Two vehicles were involved in a “serious injury crash” near Woodward Avenue Tuesday evening, shutting down all northbound lanes as of about 8 p.m., Illinois State Police said.

Jaime B. Herrera, 57, was taken to Bolingbrook Hospital, where he died at 7:55 p.m., the Will County coroner’s office said in a statement.

Northbound traffic was diverted for hours to Interstate 355, but all lanes reopened just after midnight, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.