Franklin Park man killed in crash on I-55 near Bolingbrook
A man from Franklin Park was killed Tuesday in a crash on Interstate 55 in southwest suburban Bolingbrook.
Two vehicles were involved in a “serious injury crash” near Woodward Avenue Tuesday evening, shutting down all northbound lanes as of about 8 p.m., Illinois State Police said.
Jaime B. Herrera, 57, was taken to Bolingbrook Hospital, where he died at 7:55 p.m., the Will County coroner’s office said in a statement.
Northbound traffic was diverted for hours to Interstate 355, but all lanes reopened just after midnight, police said.
Further details were not immediately available.