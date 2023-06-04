Free meals for kids in Aurora available all summer long
article
AURORA, Illinois - Kids in Aurora can get free meals all summer long.
The Northern Illinois Food Bank will offer free, nutritious boxed meals at four Aurora parks starting Monday, June 5, through Friday, August 11.
The meals will be available:
- Garfield Park playground, 350 N. Sheffer Road, 11 a.m. to noon
- Phillips Park Visitors’ Center, 1000 Ray Moses Drive, 11 a.m. to noon
- McCarty Park, 350 E. Galena Blvd., 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
- Plum Park, 337 Plum Street, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
The meals are free for children 18 and younger. No registration or identification is required. Weekday meals must be eaten on site. Take home lunches for Saturday and Sunday, along with fruits and vegetables, will be distributed on Fridays.