Free movies return to Millennium Park on Tuesday with The Wiz

Movies are back under the stars Monday night at Millennium Park and two films are set to be screened as summer begins to wind down.

The classic 1978 musical The Wiz will be the first movie to be shown outdoors this summer at the Pritzker Pavilion. It will be screened at 6 p.m. and admission is free.

It was set to be shown two years ago, but was rained out.

The 2008 Batman film The Dark Knight, which was shot in Chicago, will be shown on Tuesday Aug. 31 at 6 p.m.

There are no capacity limits, and no reservations are needed. Guests are also encouraged to picnic on the Great Lawn while enjoying the films.