Free rides for Chicago-area students on first day of school — what to know

Elementary and high school students in the Chicago area can ride for free on Metra, Pace, and the CTA on Monday, August 26, the first day of classes.

All students from kindergarten through 12th grade, whether attending private or public schools, are eligible for the free rides between 5:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. Adults accompanying students will also ride for free.

For the remainder of the school year, students can ride the CTA for a reduced fare of 75 cents between 5:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Outside of school hours, elementary students ages 7-11 will pay a reduced fare of $1.10 for bus rides and $1.25 for train rides. Students 12 and older will pay the full fare of $2.25 for buses and $2.50 for trains. Children 6 years old and younger ride free when accompanied by a paying customer.

Metra will continue to offer reduced fare tickets to grade school and high school students beyond the first day of school. Students must present a valid school ID or a letter of certification from their school on official stationery when using reduced fare tickets. Children aged 7-11 are also eligible for reduced fares, and children 7 or under ride free with a paying adult.

Pace offers a 30-Day Reduced Fare Pass for students at $30, allowing unlimited rides for 30 days. Students can also use their Student Ventra Card to pay a discounted fare of $1 with free transfers. Paying with exact change, students can ride for $1.10 after showing a student ID. On Pace Premium routes, students can use their 30-Day Reduced Fare Pass with a $1.10 surcharge.

It’s important to note that transfers are not available when paying fares with cash. For more information, check out Pace's website.

Statements from the CTA, Metra, and Pace:

"We are excited to be able to continue this special back-to-school tradition for Chicagoland students," said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. "An affordable and convenient ride on the first day can help set the course for a successful school year."

"We are pleased to be able to help families start the academic year on a positive note by offering free rides for students using Metra to get to class," said Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski.

"The start of school sets the tone for the entire year, and Pace is making sure all students throughout the region can begin the new year on a positive note," said Pace Executive Director Melinda Metzger. "Free rides for the start of school year is a small step toward supporting our students’ success in the year to come, helping foster independence and lifelong transit use in the process."