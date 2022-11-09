Black McDonald's Operators Association donates 2,000 turkeys to Chicago area families

The Black McDonald's Operators Association is working hard to make sure families have a Thanksgiving turkey this year.

Families in the South Austin community came out to the McDonald's on West Madison Street on Wednesday morning to secure their free turkey and other holiday foods.

The BOMA has been helping people in the Chicago area with the Food for the Body and Spirit giveaway for over 20 years.

Wednesday's giveaway was the first of four pop-up events. BOMA plans to donate 2,000 turkeys by the end of the week.

"We enjoy giving back to the community we do business in," BOMA member Akins Akinnagbe said. "We've been doing this for the past 22 years, the Black McDonald's Operators Association has been present in the community we do business in giving back to the community."

The next events will be at the following times and locations:

On Nov. 10 at the McDonald's located at 19767 South Halsted Street

On Nov. 11 at the McDonald's located at 740 East 47th Street

On Nov. 12 at the McDonald's located at 6093 Broadway Avenue, Merrillville, Ind.

The events begin at 8 a.m. and run while supplies last. The holiday meals are available on a first come, first serve basis.

Veterans will be given priority to thank them for their service ahead of Veterans Day on Friday.