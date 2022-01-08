Freezing drizzle could make roads and sidewalks dangerous across Chicago area Saturday night

Freezing drizzle and light freezing rain will make travel treacherous across the Chicago area on Saturday afternoon.

The National Weather Service said that the freezing drizzle started in most areas between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. and will continue until about 10 p.m.

Parking lots, sidewalks, and roads will be slippery.

The National Weather Service said on Saturday afternoon they had heard of "numerous" car accidents across central Illinois as the freezing drizzle moved north.

In response, the City of Chicago deployed 211 salt spreaders on to Chicago's arterial routes and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

