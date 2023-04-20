Freight train derails in Blue Island

Over a dozen freight train cars derailed in Blue Island Wednesday night but no hazardous materials were leaked, according to officials.

A CSX train derailed around 9:20 p.m. near 136th and Chatham streets, according to Blue Island police.

Roughly 15 cars and possibly one tanker were impacted during the incident, which shut down 136th and 139th streets east of Chatham.

Video from the scene showed several cars crushed by the topped freight cars but no injuries were reported. CSX said in a statement "there were no hazardous materials involved" and "no leaks or spills."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The cause of the derailment is under investigation. The National Transportation Safety Board was expected to be on the scene Thursday morning.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.